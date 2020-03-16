Resident Evil 3 Remake demo: How to download on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Capcom have confirmed when fans will be able to download the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Capcom have confirmed that the release date for the Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake demo on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC is March 19th.

Fans will be able to download the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo from the PSN, Microsoft or Steam store.

In addition to providing its release date, Capcom have also given the following description:

"Featuring a slice of the full game that launches on April 3rd, you’ll step into the shoes of Jill Valentine as she attempts to make a desperate escape from Raccoon City as it rapidly descends into chaos.

While there’s a bit more focus on action in Resident Evil 3 compared to last year’s Resident Evil 2, you won’t want to go in guns blazing – it may be a demo, but you’ll need to conserve your ammo and items if you want to stand a chance of surviving. We don’t want to spoil the fun of letting you all explore the demo on your own, so get ready for a quick trip to Raccoon City on March 19th!"

In addition to this demo, fans will also be able to participate in an open beta for the Resident Evil 3 Remake's multiplayer portion, Resistance. This open beta will begin on March 27th and will come to an end when the full game launches on April 3rd.

Original story:

Capcom's Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake is fast approaching as its release date is April 3rd. The trailer was revealed during a State Of Play back in December, and Capcom recently announced that there would be a demo similar to what they provided before the launch of Resident Evil 2 back in 2019. Although no release date has officially been provided for this upcoming sample, an insider has reportedly leaked when PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers will be able to download it from their respective digital stores.

Rather than just being a single-player remake similar to game-of-the-year contender Resident Evil 2, Capcom's Resident Evil 3 Remake will include a free multiplayer mode named Resistance.

However, the main attraction is no doubt the single-player experience with Jill Valentine and co., and players will reportedly soon be able to download a demo on PS4 and Xbox One.

RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE: Discover the stunning Russian model for Jill Valentine

What is the release date for the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo?

The release date for the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo is reportedly March 20th (Update: The Resident Evil 3 Remake demo release date is March 19th).

This supposed release date comes courtesy of Dusk Golem, AestheticGamer, who provided the aforementioned date when responding to a query on Twitter.

According to Wccftech, Dusk Golem was amongst the first group of people to leak accurate information about the Resident Evil 3 Remake.

However, regardless of how reliable they are reported to be, the release date hasn't been officially announced by Capcom so don't treat it as concrete information.

March 20th. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 13, 2020

How to download the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo on PS4 and Xbox One

You'll be able to download the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo on PS4 and Xbox One from their respective digital stores.

Whether the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo becomes available on March 20th or shortly afterwards, you'll be able to download the demo on PS4 and Xbox One by just searching for it in either the PSN or Microsoft store. Same applies for PC but on Steam.

The demo for Resident Evil 2 had a time limit attached to it, so it's possible Capcom could impose similar restrictions.

CAPCOM: Does Resident Evil 3 Nemesis have first-person gameplay?

However, this is purely speculation as no gameplay details for the demo have been announced, so we'll simply just have to wait and see.