Reported Everton target confessed in 2018 that he would consider Toffees move

Everton reportedly want to bring Thomas Meunier to the Premier League with Ligue 1 champions PSG set to lose the Belgian right-back.

For Thomas Meunier, playing is more important than winning.

So it’s no wonder that, after starting just 14 Ligue 1 games this season, the Paris Saint-Germain right-back appears to have decided that his future lies away from the Parc des Princes.

Meunier’s contract expires in the summer and it seems for all the world that one of the game’s most influential attacking full-backs is going to become available for absolutely nothing in the very near future. But don’t assume that, after lifting nine trophies in four years in the French capital, he would only consider a move to another bona fide European giant.

Everton are interested, according to Le10 Sport. And while swapping PSG for The Toffees would represent something of a sizeable backwards step in many respects, playing regularly for a B-list club would appeal more to Meunier than sitting on the bench for a Champions League A-lister.

“Going down a notch, what does that mean?,” the man himself mused to RTBF in 2018.

“It is playing for a club in the style of Everton, Valencia or Dortmund? Michy Batshuayi (Meunier’s Belgian team-mate) made a very good choice by going there (to Dortmund).

"The fun is playing football and that's what I'm missing right now.”

Back in the summer of 2018, Everton appeared to be going nowhere fast, sacking the unpopular Sam Allardyce after a season which no one will remember with any fondness.

These days, however, they have one of the game’s most respected tacticians in Carlo Ancelotti patrolling the touchline and appear to be heading in the right direction once again.

Maybe Meunier could have success and joy at Goodison Park after all.