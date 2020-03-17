Report: Tottenham and Arsenal both want £22.8m star after manager claimed 'he's special'

Arsenal and Tottenham reportedly want Marc Cucurella.

According to Spanish newspaper La Razon, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both in the race to sign Getafe talent Marc Cucurella this summer.

It's claimed that Getafe will pay €6million (£5.5million) in total to sign Cucurella permanently after a strong loan spell from Barcelona, but they could sell him straight on.

The left back will have a €25million (£22.8million) release clause in his contract, but Barcelona will take 40% of the fee if he does move on at the end of the season.

A host of clubs are believing to be queueing up for Cucurella, with Arsenal and Tottenham two of the clubs pursuing his services, alongside Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Monchengladbach, Chelsea, Napoli and Sevilla.

Getafe look set to turn a quick profit on Cucurella, even if they won't receive all of the fee, and the North London battle between Arsenal and Spurs is an interesting proposition.

Arsenal splashed the cash on Kieran Tierney last summer, whilst they have also seen Bukayo Saka emerge in that position and even still have Sead Kolasinac at the club, so signing another left back would be a surprise.

Tottenham though, that move makes more sense. Danny Rose appears to have no future with the club, Ryan Sessegnon is viewed as a winger long-term and Ben Davies has had his injury problems.

Cucurella, 21, is a quick, attack-minded full back who can also play on the left of midfield, and has racked up five assists so far this term whilst being praised by Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Mendilibar, as quoted by Tribuna, said 'he's special' when talking about Cucurella earlier this season, and that should be hugely exciting for Arsenal and Spurs fans ahead of a potential move.