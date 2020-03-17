Report suggests club will be forced to sell Tottenham and Liverpool targets

Premier League clubs Spurs, Liverpool, Everton and Leicester City have been linked with Lille stars Gabriel Magalhaes and Victor Osimhen.

Lille will be forced to raise funds via some substantial player sales this summer, according to BuzzSport, which could be good news for the likes of Everton, Leicester City and Liverpool.

A Ligue 1 outfit who have cashed in on the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Eden Hazard, Rafael Leao, Lucas Digne and Sofiane Boufal in recent years are expected to lose more of their star players during the summer transfer window.

Le10 Sport reported just yesterday that both Everton and Leicester have made offers for £30 million-rated Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes.

Sky, meanwhile, claimed that Liverpool are watching Nigerian number nine Victor Osimhen to Anfield with the former Chaleroi man the kind of athletic centre-forward who would offer something different to Liverpool’s already star-studded attack. Tottenham, whose lack of attacking options in the absence of Harry Kane has been brutally exposed, are interested too.

And many a Premier League club will be encouraged to learn that, according to Buzz Sport, Lille may have to sell Gabriel, Osimhen and star goalkeeper Mike Maignan before the end of June.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis, which is likely to hit gate receipts all over Europe, might just make Les Dogues even more determined to swell their coffers via a couple of high-profile sales.

It will be interesting to see what impact the global health pandemic has on the transfer market. Will those clubs worst hit by a decline in earnings find themselves powerless to prevent those far better off from stealing their prized assets?