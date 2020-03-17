Quick links

Report shares details of Leeds United's secret meeting yesterday

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United's promotion fate is at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to The Times, Leeds United were one of a number of clubs to hold a secret meeting on Monday amid concerns about their promotion fate.

The Football League season has been shelved until April amid fears over the spread of COVID-19, but it seems unlikely that the return will come so soon.

There's a very real chance that the season won't be finished on time, and alternative solutions have been suggested by fans and pundits alike in recent days.

 

It's now claimed that the Championship's top six – Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End – held a secret meeting on Monday.

The teams are claimed to be 'seething' at the idea of the Premier League voiding their season, and would be willing to launch legal action if promotion from the Championship is blocked.

A conference call will take place between the clubs today as they seemingly get ready to form a united front against the Premier League.

There has been talk of Leeds and West Brom being granted promotion to form a 22-team Premier League, but Fulham, Brentford, Forest and Preston would likely oppose that idea.

Fans will be delighted that their clubs are taking such a strong stance, but it's unclear just what solution will be reached as the season remains in a state of limbo.

