Report: Premier League clubs want nine-goal striker, two years since £22.7m West Ham snub

West Ham United failed to land Loren Moron in 2018.

According to AS, several Premier League clubs are now looking at Real Betis attacker Loren Moron after impressing this season.

It's claimed that Premier League and Serie A teams all want to sign Loren, having scored nine goals in 26 La Liga appearances this season – though only 16 of those games came as a starter.

The problem is that Loren is tied down until 2022, and Betis would likely refer to the release clause in his contract, believed to be worth around €40million to €50million (£36million to £45million).

That makes a move seem a little less likely, especially when factoring in that he is now 26 and has yet to reach double figures for league goals in any season.

This speculation is interesting given that Estadio Deportivo reported last week that Loren actually turned down a move to West Ham United in 2018.

West Ham wanted to pay the €25million (£22.7million) release clause in his contract, but Loren turned them down in order to sign a new deal with a bumper release clause.

The Spaniard has shown signs of his quality with Betis, but would West Ham return to try and sign Loren again this summer?

There's no doubting that David Moyes needs another striker this summer, as Albian Ajeti has yet to really offer any kind of support to Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio.

Loren would fit the bill in that regard, but the price tag shooting up to possibly double what West Ham wanted to pay two years means they may be better off looking elsewhere, even if other Premier League clubs are now keen.