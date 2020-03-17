Report: Potential club-record signing could perform dramatic U-turn on Newcastle move

Steve Bruce's Newcastle United failed with a £50m bid to bring Lille's Ligue 1 star Boubakary Soumare to the Premier League during the January window.

Boubakary Soumare has performed an unexpected U-turn over his future with the Lille star now open to the idea of joining Newcastle United in the summer, as reported by BuzzSport.

In the final few hours of the January transfer window, Steve Bruce certainly got tongues wagging when he claimed that The Magpies had failed with an eye-watering offer for an unnamed European star. The mystery man’s identity was soon revealed, however, with Soumare seemingly the object of Newcastle’s affections.

According to Le10 Sport, the North East giants had made a stunning £50 million bid for the one-time PSG youngster – a fee that would have seen the 21-year-old eclipse Joelinton as the club’s record signing.

Soumare turned down the move and it looked like this story was over. But maybe there is another chapter still to come.

BuzzSport have now claimed that the France U21 international has now changed his mind and is suddenly open to the idea of pulling on an iconic black and white kit this summer. Why, however, remains to be seen.

Maybe it has something to do with the fact that Soumare has seen links with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United dry up of late. He reportedly wanted a ‘bigger’ and ‘better’ club than Newcastle in January – now, The Magpies might be his best possible destination.

Le10 Sport reported that Bruce’s side were willing to double Soumare’s wages too and offer him the kind of guaranteed game-time he just wouldn’t get at United, Liverpool or Madrid. No wonder his arm has been twisted.