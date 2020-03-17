Report names the lifelong Rangers fan who's about to become a key man at Ibrox

Rangers are set to welcome a new investor to Ibrox.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers' imminent investment is coming from a lifelong Gers fan in Stuart Gibson – a property funding expert based in Japan.

It's claimed that Gibson was in Glasgow last week, and visited Ibrox for talks with the current Rangers board as he prepares to invest cash into his boyhood club.

Gibson allegedly attended the semi-final and the final of the Scottish League Cup in 2019 in order to watch Rangers, and was interested in investing six months ago.

Gibson will reportedly pump £20million into Rangers, alleviating any short-term fears about the club's financial position before later buying Dave King's share holding in the club.

The Japan-based property mogul was hoping to attend the Old Firm derby at Ibrox on Sunday, but the game was of course called off due to the coronavirus fears.

Gibson has more than $1.5bn worth of assets attributed to his company ESR, and he's now stepping into the football world to help the club he loves.

That should be a major source of excitement and relief for Rangers fans, as at least the new investor has Rangers at heart and looks to be viewing this as a long-term investment.