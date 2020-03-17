Quick links

Report: Klopp wants 6ft 3in midfield star at Liverpool; he may suddenly be available

Olly Dawes
Liverpool have been linked with Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria.

According to Bild, Borussia Monchengladbach face a loss of around €35million due to the coronavirus outbreak – and that may force them to sell Denis Zakaria.

It's claimed that the Bundesliga pausing due to the COVID-19 crisis may hit clubs hard, and Gladbach are one side facing major loss of revenue.

A huge loss of around £30million may leave Gladbach needing to sell a key player this summer, even if they manage to qualify for the Champions League.

 

The player named in the report is midfielder Zakaria, though the German side obviously hope it doesn't come to a point where they need to offload him to balance the books.

On Saturday, Sky Germany reported that Liverpool and Manchester United are both very keen to sign Zakaria this summer, and their hopes may now be boosted.

The Swiss star will certainly cost more than that €35million shortfall, and whilst the coronavirus situation is a nightmare, it may just play into Liverpool's hands in this situation.

Zakaria, 23, fits the bill for Jurgen Klopp has a midfield player who can feature in a holding role or as a box-to-box player, offering the versatility needed in the middle of the box.

The 6ft 3in star is quick, strong, talented on the ball and able to contribute both defensively and going forward, whilst he has the potential to get even better – and Liverpool will be keeping close tabs on Gladbach's financial situation.

