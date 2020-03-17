Quick links

Report: Club want to sell £85m star to Liverpool or Arsenal instead of CL giants

John Verrall
Liverpool and Arsenal are both reportedly keen admirers of Bayer Leverkusen wide-man Leon Bailey.

According to the Daily Express, Bayer Leverkusen want to sell Leon Bailey to Liverpool or Arsenal over Bayern Munich.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are apparently keen to snap up Bailey, and Leverkusen do not want to sell to a rival.

That means that Liverpool and Arsenal have an advantage over Bayern in the race for the Jamaican attacker, as Leverkusen reportedly want to release him to a Premier League side.

 

Bayer ideally would like to keep Bailey, but there a realisation that if a bid of £85 million comes in, they may have to accept.

If Bailey was to move to Liverpool he would be a good fit for Klopp’s side, due to his speed.

Bailey actually hasn’t had his most productive season this term, but he carries all the characteristics needed from a typical Liverpool attacker.

The wide-man would also add further competition for places at Arsenal in attack.

With Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s and Alexandre Lacazette’s futures both up in the air, Mikel Arteta could be looking to reshuffle his side’s attack in the summer. 

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

