Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report claims Newcastle and Spurs have both made the same exciting transfer decision

Olly Dawes
Hull City's English manager Steve Bruce (L) talks to Chelsea's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (R) on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham and Newcastle are seemingly forming transfer plans.

General View of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are ramping up their scouting efforts in South America.

It's claimed that clubs are exploring options to loosen visa laws for overseas players once the Premier League is operating in a post-Brexit world.

The report notes that agencies are setting up shop in South America, believing that the changes to the work permit rules will benefit the influx of South American players.

 

With that in mind, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly increasing their scouting efforts in South America ahead of the changes.

That's certainly an interesting step, as players heading straight from South America to the Premier League hasn't always ended in great success.

Christian Bassedas, Mauro Boselli, Jonathan Calleri, Daniel Cordone, Santiago Vergini and Kleberson are just some of the players to head straight to the Premier League without having much success.

General view of the Newcastle United sign during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on February 11, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Yet with the likes of Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli enjoying success having arrived in English football straight from Brazil, there may be more scope for increased recruitment.

Newcastle and Spurs will hope to find the next Richarlison, Jesus or Martinelli in the coming months, and will ultimately believe that the post-Brexit rules will aid their cause.

Hull City's English manager Steve Bruce (L) talks to Chelsea's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (R) on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch