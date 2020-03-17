Report claims Newcastle and Spurs have both made the same exciting transfer decision

Tottenham and Newcastle are seemingly forming transfer plans.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are ramping up their scouting efforts in South America.

It's claimed that clubs are exploring options to loosen visa laws for overseas players once the Premier League is operating in a post-Brexit world.

The report notes that agencies are setting up shop in South America, believing that the changes to the work permit rules will benefit the influx of South American players.

With that in mind, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly increasing their scouting efforts in South America ahead of the changes.

That's certainly an interesting step, as players heading straight from South America to the Premier League hasn't always ended in great success.

Christian Bassedas, Mauro Boselli, Jonathan Calleri, Daniel Cordone, Santiago Vergini and Kleberson are just some of the players to head straight to the Premier League without having much success.

Yet with the likes of Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli enjoying success having arrived in English football straight from Brazil, there may be more scope for increased recruitment.

Newcastle and Spurs will hope to find the next Richarlison, Jesus or Martinelli in the coming months, and will ultimately believe that the post-Brexit rules will aid their cause.