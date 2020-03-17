Report claims club will sell three Ancelotti favourites this summer amid Everton reunion links

Three Everton targets could be on the move this summer.

According to Area Napoli, Napoli have now decided that there is no room for the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Allan and Hirving Lozano – three Everton targets.

It's claimed that Napoli are already formulating their plans for the summer transfer window, even though it's still unclear when the league season will actually end.

They want to bring in Torino striker Andrea Belotti and Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, but players will have to leave the club too – and four are named as being on the chopping block.

There is allegedly 'no room' for defender Koulibaly, left back Faouzi Ghoulam, midfielder Allan and winger Lozano, with all four potentially on the move.

That should be of great interest to Everton, as Gazzetta Dello Sport recently claimed their interest in Koulibaly, Tuttomercatoweb suggested that Carlo Ancelotti has called Allan about a move, and Il Mattino believe Everton is his 'likely' destination.

Koulibaly is by far the most unattainable of the three targets, as the Senegal international would cost a huge sum of money, and is likely to have offers from Champions League clubs.

Allan would be the ideal player to add energy into Everton's somewhat uninspiring central midfield options, whilst Lozano is familiar to director of football Marcel Brands having worked together at PSV Eindhoven.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti worked with all three of them at Napoli, and his hopes of reuniting with them have been majorly boosted if this new report is to be believed.