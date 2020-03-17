Quick links

Report: Chances of £53m Everton target leaving current club are 50-50

Danny Owen
HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - MARCH 6 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Carlo Ancelotti speaks to the media during the Everton Press Conference at USM Finch Farm on March 6 2020 in Halewood, England.
Carlo Ancelotti's Everton will reportedly pay £53m to lure Torino's Serie A skipper Andrea Belotti to the Premier League.

Andrea Belotti of Torino FC celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and Torino FC at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on December 22,...

The chances of Andrea Belotti staying for another season at Torino are rated at 50-50 amid claims that Everton are willing to pay a club-record sum for the Italy striker, as reported by Torino Granata.

They say loyalty is dead in the modern game – but Belotti proves that not all footballers are obsessed with increasing their bank balance.

Despite attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs over the last five years or so, the Rooster continues to crow at the heart of the Torino attack, refreshingly devoted to the club he joined in 2015.

 

His loyalties will be tested come the summer however with Tuttomercatoweb reporting that Everton have set aside £53 million, a fee that would see Belotti replace Gylfi Sigurdsson as the most expensive signing in their history.

As it stands, no one has any idea where this all-action number nine plans to play his football when the 2020/21 season kicks off. Local publication Torino Granata reports that things are in the balance right now with there being a 50 per cent chance that Belotti stays or goes.

Andrea Belotti during the Italian Serie A football match between A.S. Roma and F.C. Torino at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on january 19, 2019.

Reports from the same website last week suggested that Toro owner Urbano Cairo was ready to offer his star man the chance to seal a big-money move away from the Serie A outfit as a reward for his enduring commitment over the last half-decade.

Belotti has 15 goals to his name this season and Everton will be hoping that the lure of Carlo Ancelotti will convince him to turn his back on Torino – as well as snub AC Milan and Napoli.

Andrea Belotti of Torino FC shows his dejection during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico on January 19, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

