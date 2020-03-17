'Pretty glum': West Ham target once described atmosphere under David Moyes

West Ham United are being linked with defender Phil Jones.

West Ham United may be in the market for a new centre back this summer, and a new target was linked with a move over the weekend.

Issa Diop is a man in demand, whilst Winston Reid appears to have no future with the club after a lengthy battle with injury.

Now, The Mirror claim that David Moyes wants to reunite with one of his former players, as he's keen to bring in Manchester United defender Phil Jones amid competition from Newcastle United.

Jones is down the pecking order at Old Trafford, and may now look to leave the club to pursue first team football at the age of 28.

Jones has been a bit of a disappointment since arriving from Blackburn Rovers in 2011, failing to become the star defender that Sir Alex Ferguson expected him to be.

Under Moyes, Jones made 22 Premier League appearances, and whilst a reunion may make some sense, the defender wasn't too enthusiastic about his time under Moyes.

Speaking to BBC Sport in 2015, Jones suggested that defeat to Norwich City wasn't his lowest moment at United, as things were 'pretty glum' under Moyes.

That may just be a comment about United's poor displays under the Scot, or possibly about the general atmosphere with Moyes at the helm – something that has cropped up at other clubs such as Sunderland and Everton in patches.

Moyes isn't really known as being an effervescent character, and that almost certainly played into the feelings Jones had at United, so maybe he won't want to risk going back to that with a move to East London.