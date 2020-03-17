Penance: How many episodes? Channel 5 seduces with sinister drama

Penance is enticing audiences, but how many episodes of the Channel 5 drama series are there?

So far, we've seen a wealth of great shows surface in 2020, but there's plenty more where that came from...

Most of us reserve our excitement for new seasons of familiar favourites, but often, it's mini-series which make the biggest impression on us.

Great recent examples include the likes of Chernobyl, Deadwater Fell and the superb White House farm starring Stephen Graham. Now, Channel 5 has arrived on the scene to captivate audiences with Penance.

It boasts an all-star cast, but arguably, the true star here is the gripping tale at its core.

We're thrown into the misery of Rosalie Douglas, a mother mourning the death of her son. The loss continues to have a rippling effect on the family, with husband Luke leaving the home and their daughter struggling with grief.

Things take yet another turn, however, when she meets Jed at bereavement counselling and brings him into the family.

Penance: How many episodes?

Channel 5 series Penance is comprised of three episodes in total.

Episode 1 aired on Tuesday, March 17th 2020 at 9 pm, with subsequent episodes airing daily at the same time.

Although its length has been confirmed, a miniseries being renewed for more episodes due to popularity isn't completely unheard of. Despite this, more from Penance is highly unlikely.

Channel 5: Penance cast

Penance features a range of familiar screen talent, including the likes of Julie Graham (Shetland), Tallulah Greive (Our Ladies), Neil Morrissey (The Trial of Christine Keeler) and Nico Mirallegro (Hollyoaks).

Check out the full cast below, as highlighted by IMDb:

Diona Doherty as PC Goodson

Julie Graham as Rosalie

Tallulah Greive as Maddie

Art Malik as Fr. Tom

Nico Mirallegro as Jed

Neil Morrissey as Luke

Wanda Ventham as Fay

Bláithín Mac Gabhann as Yaz

Cathy Belton as Mrs. Halloran

Trevor Kaneswaran as DS Simon Wren

Shereen Walker as Ayesha

Anthony Brophy as Ed Grayling

Sharon Coade as Valerie

Lucy Cray-Miller as Bereaved Woman

Anna Sheils-McNamee as Stacey

The third and final episode airs on Thursday, March 19th 2020 at 9 pm.

