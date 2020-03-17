Our view: £25m Liverpool man may have one last chance to save his Anfield career

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly prepared to offload Xherdan Shaqiri at the end of the season.

Xherdan Shaqiri may have one last chance to save his Liverpool career, if reports about his fitness are correct in the Liverpool Echo.

Shaqiri has been missing from action at Liverpool in recent weeks due to injury.

The Swiss winger was initially expected to be out for just a brief period of time, but he has taken longer to recover than anyone at Liverpool predicted.

With Shaqiri already struggling for game time with Jurgen Klopp’s time, his injury issues came at a terrible time.

Recent reports in the Liverpool Echo have suggested that Liverpool will look to offload the £25 million man in the summer.

However, Shaqiri will apparently be back and fit in time to play in Liverpool’s next match - after the Premier League was suspended.

Football is not expected to start back up again until April, at the very earliest, and that could give Shaqiri one last chance to prove his worth at Liverpool.

Although Klopp may not start the skilful winger, he will could well play a role off the bench between now and the end of the campaign.

It will then be up to Shaqiri to show that he can still make an impact in Liverpool’s first-team.

If Shaqiri fails to perform to his best then his time on Merseyside will surely be coming to an end.

But the break in play at least gives Shaqiri the chance to get fit again, and he may have one last opportunity to force his way back into contention at Liverpool now.