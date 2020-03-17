'Not having this': Some West Ham fans really don't like rumour they've heard

West Ham United are said to be interested in signing Phil Jones from Manchester United.

West Ham United fans are not at all keen on the idea of Phil Jones joining them.

The Daily Mirror claims that West Ham want to sign Jones from Manchester United in the summer.

David Moyes is hoping to keep West Ham in the Premier League this term, and then build a squad which can push on for next season.

But there are serious question among Hammers fans over whether Jones would improve their squad.

not having this one little bit — Stephen George Lott (@stephenlott) March 16, 2020

— Chris Gold (@chriss5563) March 16, 2020

No way — richard (@richardduffin1) March 16, 2020

WOW, the next level is now Phil Jones.Do me a favour he is absoloutely useless. — WACCA147 (@Wacca1970) March 16, 2020

As agile as a paving slab. — steve (@easycartoons) March 16, 2020

Basically what he's saying is where going to sell doip for 65 Mill owners are only going to give us 15 of that to get jones — Adàm Dòbsòn (@ADAMDOBSON1417) March 16, 2020

Don't bother he is bad finished — Robert (@Bobjanet1Robert) March 16, 2020

Moyes has worked with Jones before at Old Trafford, so should know the England international’s talents well.

If he was to move to West Ham, he would be in competition with the likes of Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop for a first-team spot.

West Ham’s central defensive pairing is actually one of the stronger parts of their side, so there are no guarantees that Jones would play regularly, even if he was to agree to move to the London Stadium.

West Ham currently are hovering just above the relegation zone in the Premier League, and will surely need to avoid the drop if they are to have any chance of snapping up the Red Devils’ defender.