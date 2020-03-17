Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

'Not having this': Some West Ham fans really don't like rumour they've heard

John Verrall
Phil Jones of Man Utd in action during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Derby County at Old Trafford on September 25, 2018 in Manchester, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are said to be interested in signing Phil Jones from Manchester United.

Phil Jones of Manchester Unite is dejected after Chelsea score during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2017 in London,...

West Ham United fans are not at all keen on the idea of Phil Jones joining them.

The Daily Mirror claims that West Ham want to sign Jones from Manchester United in the summer.

 

David Moyes is hoping to keep West Ham in the Premier League this term, and then build a squad which can push on for next season.

But there are serious question among Hammers fans over whether Jones would improve their squad.

Moyes has worked with Jones before at Old Trafford, so should know the England international’s talents well.

If he was to move to West Ham, he would be in competition with the likes of Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop for a first-team spot.

West Ham’s central defensive pairing is actually one of the stronger parts of their side, so there are no guarantees that Jones would play regularly, even if he was to agree to move to the London Stadium.

West Ham currently are hovering just above the relegation zone in the Premier League, and will surely need to avoid the drop if they are to have any chance of snapping up the Red Devils’ defender.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch