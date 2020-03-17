Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

'No, no, no': Some Newcastle fans really don't like transfer rumour they've heard

John Verrall
Phil Jones of Manchester United during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Rochdale at Old Trafford on September 25, 2019 in Manchester, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are said to be keen to snap up Phil Jones from Manchester United in the summer.

Phil Jones and Chris Smalling of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between FC Barcelona and Manchester United at Camp Nou on April 16, 2019...

Newcastle United fans do not appear at all keen on the idea of signing Phil Jones from Manchester United.

The Daily Mirror claim that Newcastle are eager to snap up Jones in the summer, as he edges closer to the exit door at Old Trafford.

 

Steve Bruce reportedly feels that the England international could enhance the quality of Newcastle’s squad.

But it seems that Magpies fans would be far less pleased with the potential transfer.

Jones has been accident prone during his time with United and has slipped a long way down the pecking order now.

Newcastle are also well stocked at centre-back currently, so bringing in Jones may actually not be the wisest move by Bruce.

The Magpies already have the likes of Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Florian Lejeune, Federico Fernandez and Fabian Schar who can play in central defence, which leaves their options in the position looking strong.

Bruce, therefore, may be better off targeting attacking players - as he looks to improve Newcastle’s squad for next season.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch