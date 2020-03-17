'No, no, no': Some Newcastle fans really don't like transfer rumour they've heard

Newcastle United are said to be keen to snap up Phil Jones from Manchester United in the summer.

Newcastle United fans do not appear at all keen on the idea of signing Phil Jones from Manchester United.

The Daily Mirror claim that Newcastle are eager to snap up Jones in the summer, as he edges closer to the exit door at Old Trafford.

Steve Bruce reportedly feels that the England international could enhance the quality of Newcastle’s squad.

But it seems that Magpies fans would be far less pleased with the potential transfer.

This is irresponsible, this is not the time to be advocating panic buying — Adam (@adamf2384) March 16, 2020

Would rather go in for tuanzebe — Elliott Parasmo (@ElliottParasmo) March 16, 2020

This panic buying is getting ridiculous now — Paul Watson (@pauljwatson72) March 16, 2020

Nooooo.. we have CBS wayy above his league — 44-4 (@ysldavies) March 16, 2020

Absolutely not, he's dreadful



We have 5/6 defenders that are better than him so it would be pointless — Geordie Ahmed (@GeordieAhmed) March 16, 2020

No no no no — Darren McDougal (@dazmac) March 16, 2020

Please god no. We don't need any more problems. Honestly. — David Wright (@Craghopper283) March 16, 2020

Jones has been accident prone during his time with United and has slipped a long way down the pecking order now.

Newcastle are also well stocked at centre-back currently, so bringing in Jones may actually not be the wisest move by Bruce.

The Magpies already have the likes of Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Florian Lejeune, Federico Fernandez and Fabian Schar who can play in central defence, which leaves their options in the position looking strong.

Bruce, therefore, may be better off targeting attacking players - as he looks to improve Newcastle’s squad for next season.