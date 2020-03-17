Nioh 2 viper snake boss: Yatsu-No-Kami weakness and how to beat

A guide for how to defeat the viper snake boss, Yatsu-No-Kami, in the brutally difficult Nioh 2 by exploiting its weakness.

Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4 with a number one debut at retail in the United Kingdom. While plenty of people are enjoying this Dark Yokai Souls game, there are also plenty who are finding it difficult to get past the Viper Sanctum snake boss, Yatsu-No-Kami. To try to help you conquer this slithering and hideous beast that is more terrifying than anything in Snakes On A Plane, here you will find a guide for how to finally best it by exploiting its weakness.

There are plenty of difficult bosses in Nioh 2 for you to conquer. While it starts off moderately accessible with Mezuki and Enenra being fairly easy in comparison to what's to come, the Viper Sanctum snake boss Yatsu-No-Kami is where things truly become difficult.

This might be due to the fact snakes are hideous creatures that give plenty of us the heebie-jeebies while making our skin crawl, but it's also because it's an a-hole of a boss who provides very little opportunities to Burst Counter.

How to defeat the Viper Sanctum snake boss Yatsu-No-Kami in Nioh 2

In order to defeat the Viper Sanctum snake boss Yatsu-No-Kami in Nioh 2, you'll immediately want to knock off plenty of its health in the beginning stage.

When the snake boss attacks by sending two snakes into the ground that'll try to come up and attack from you beneath, you'll want to directly charge towards Yatsu-No-Kami and land a flurry of blows before backing away.

The main point of difficulty with this boss fight stems from the fact that when it opens the Dark Realm two snakes detach from its body and become enemies for you to cope with.

You can make these snakes weaker before entering the Dark Realm by primarily attacking Yatsu-No-Kami from the sides rather than face on. This is also the best method for attacking it in general to better avoid its blows.

The longbow is a great tool for taking out the sidesnakes when in the dark realm, but you'll always want to be conscious of where Yatsu is so you can easily avoid its green projectiles as well as its devastating grapple.

There aren't many times you'll be able to Burst Counter this boss, but when it does charge at you while glowing red, you'll want to press R2 and circle and quickly attack it before backing away.

Aside from its snakes as arms being pains in the backside, another point of difficulty with this boss fight comes from its ability to poison you. In order to fend this off, you'll simply want to avoid its blows as best possible, as well as carry plenty of antidotes on you to avoid continually wasting your elixirs.

What is the snake boss' weakness in Nioh 2?

The weakness of the snake boss in Nioh 2 is lightning.

However, according to few others, it is also said to be vulnerable to fire while resistant to water.

Therefore, if you're trying to defeat this boss as quickly as possible, you'll want to use either lightning or fire-related items.

With that being said, you needn't worry if you don't have any in your possession as you can beat this boss without exploiting its weakness.

It'll require more time and patience, but so long as you follow the main steps from above and remain distant in the Dark Realm, you should be able to best it over a few efforts.