Nioh 2 Enenra: Weakness and how to beat the second boss

Nioh 2 on PlayStation 4 has debuted at number one in the United Kingdom meaning dozens of gamers are currently pulling their hair out over being forced to stay indoors as well as because of repeatedly being killed by a-hole bosses such as Enenra. If you're struggling to defeat this second boss and are losing your marbles over it, here you'll find a guide for how to finally slay the beast by knowing its weakness and by being pragmatic.

As you'd expect from a Soulsborne-like game, Nioh 2 is a brutally difficult experience full of horribly hard boss fights that will turn you into a self-loathing junkie who cannot drop the controller regardless of how infuriating things become. And, if you're struggling to defeat Enenra, the bad news is that things will only progressively get worse for you.

So, if you're still determined to slay this beast despite the troubles that will face you shortly afterwards, below you'll find a guide for how to shove its fire and smoke where the sun don't shine.

What is the weakness of Enenra in Nioh 2?

Enenra in Nioh 2 has a weakness to water.

This weakness to water shouldn't come as a surprise as Nioh 2's Enenra is a towering demon made up of smoke and fire.

Situated inside a seemingly open temple that will soon make you feel claustrophobic, its vulnerability to water can immediately be exploited by luring it into bashing away the three pillars.

Each pillar it knocks down will result in a bucket of water spilling atop its head, and this can result in it being staggered and open to a hefty blow.

To further exploit its weakness after these pillars have been removed from the equation, you'll want to imbue your weapons with water talismans in order to deal extra damage.

How to defeat the second boss, Enenra, in Nioh 2

You must heed caution and patience to defeat Enenra in Nioh 2 because two or three attacks from its gigantic feet and fists will result you in being nothing but dead.

At the beginning of the boss fight, you'll want to lure it into knocking over the three pillars so you can potentially stagger it and deal a hefty blow.

When attacking this demon, you'll want to land two normal attacks and quickly retreat to avoid being hit.

As for how to avoid its merciless blows, you'll want to keep your distance and simply move to the sides rather than roll away. This is because you will need to manage your character's pathetic stamina and rolling away is an unnecessary depletion of your gauge.

For the attacks in which Enenra hurls a line of tornadoes at you, all you need to do is keep moving to the side as they can easily be avoided.

If you're someone who isn't too cautious when it comes to boss fights, we did manage to get some luck in dealing damage and avoiding attacks by sticking closely to Enenra's body. When it was ready to attack, we stuck to its body and moved around it to avoid being struck by its flailing fists and Bruce Lee kicks.

The issue with sticking to its body stems from the fact that you have to constantly be perfect as one blow results in a second and then immediate death. In addition, Enenra also deploys bombs and these can be difficult to rush out of the way of.

So, unless you can become incredibly precise and quick, we'd recommend just avoiding its attacks by moving to the sides and then quickly hitting it twice before retreating.

As for when it enters the Dark Realm, you should simply keep your distance and avoid trying to knock off any of its health. This is because the Dark Realm results in your stamina filling up incredibly slow, meaning attacks become an unnecessarily dangerous risk.

Lastly, when it glows red and hurls towards you as a tornado itself, press R2 and circle to perform a Burst Counter. This will prevent Enenra from dealing significant damage and it'll provide a slight window of opportunity for you to slice and dice.

Enenra doesn't change its patterns of attack, so you just need to repeat your approach and strategy throughout the fight.

So, to summarise, have it knock over the pillars at the beginning, continue to exploit its weakness to water, avoid its attacks by keeping your distance and moving to the sides rather than rolling away, and only hit it a couple of times before retreating.

If you're still struggling to defeat it, you can always summon a friend or a random stranger to do most of the work for you.