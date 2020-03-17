'Never heard anything so nonsensical': Peter Ridsdale blasts PL man for his Leeds comments

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are currently sitting in the automatic places in the Championship.

Peter Ridsdale has blasted Brighton CEO, Paul Barber, for suggesting that Leeds United and West Brom should be promoted amid the global health pandemic, as he stated that he has 'never heard anything so nonsensical'.

With sporting events at a standstill, Barber suggested that it would be 'unjust' if Championship leaders, Leeds, and West Brom weren't able to earn promotion [READ HERE].

A lot of suggestions of what should or shouldn't happen have been flying around, including expanding the Premier League to 22 teams for next season, with no relegation and Leeds and Slaven Bilic's side going up, with Barber backing such an idea.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (17/03/20 at 3:10 pm), Preston advisor, Ridsdale, who would be very familiar with Leeds fans, made it clear that he doesn't like the idea of the top two earning promotion now.

"I saw that Paul Barber commented on Leeds and West Brom potentially being allowed into a 22-team Premier League," Ridsdale told Sky Sports. "I never heard anything so nonsensical in my life.

"The fact is Leeds and West Brom are currently six and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham with 27 points to play for. So, who says that Leeds and West Brom are two teams to go up? I am not saying that they won't eventually. But the only way to determine that is after 46 games.

"I also think it's disappointing that the primary voice voices that we have heard over the last few days in the Premier League suggesting that no relegation to happen to teams that are currently sitting precariously above the bottom three. Therefore, that does appear to be self-interest."

HITC View

The Premier League will come together on Thursday for an all-important meeting which could have a big factor on what does or doesn't happen in these coming weeks and months.

If they make it clear that this current 19/20 campaign needs to be completed, at whatever time and however, then it'll shut off any suggestions of voiding a season or just promoting certain teams.

Its quite clear that what is said in the Premier League room on Thursday will have a ripple effect on the rest of the Football League, including Leeds in the Championship.