Lost Girls: What happened to Mari Gilbert after Netflix film? Her death is a tragic story

Lost Girls arrives on Netflix to tell the true story of Mari Gilbert.

Throughout most of its lifespan, Netflix has been best known for collating collections of films and TV series as well as producing their own original TV series.

More recent years have seen the streaming giant crafting more original films, even picking up Oscar nominations for films such as The Irishman, The Two Popes and Marriage Story.

Now, Netflix has released another original film in the form of Lost Girls.

The film, which stars Amy Ryan and Jojo Rabbit's Thomasin Mckenzie, tells the true story of Mari Gilbert and her search for justice but it's far from a happy tale.

Lost Girls on Netflix

Lost Girls, which is based on the book of the same name and is directed by documentary filmmaker Liz Garbus, tells the story of Mari Gilbert and her search for justice after the disappearance and death of her daughter, Shannan.

Police initially dismiss Shannan's death as an accident but her mother is unconvinced by the decision and pushes for the case to be reopened as a murder investigation with the notorious Long Island serial killer, responsible for between 10 and 16 killings, thought to be behind her death.

The ending of Lost Girls

Like many true-story films, in the final few moments of Lost Girls, just before the credits roll, we see several lines of text appear on-screen fleshing out certain details about the events surrounding the film.

We learn that the Long Island serial killer, the chief suspect in Shannan Gilbert's death, has never been found or identified.

But more tragically, we learn that Mari Gilbert died shortly after the events of the film in July 2016.

How did she die?

The text that appears on-screen at the end of the film reads:

"In July 2016, Mari's daughter Sarra suffered a psychotic episode after going off medication for schizophrenia.

"Mari tried to intervene and sustained fatal wounds."

The incident took place on July 23rd, 2016 and saw Sarra stab her mother to death. One report from the New York Daily News claimed that Sarra "had voices in her head telling her to carry out the crime."

In August 2017, Sarra was sentenced to 25 years in jail for the second-degree murder of her own mother.

Another of Mari's daughters, Sherre, is still an advocate for her sister Shannan and continues to fight for justice to this day.

Lost Girls is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on March 13th, 2020.