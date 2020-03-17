Netflix Party: How to use Google Chrome extension to watch films with mates while in self-isolation

A guide for how to use the Netflix Party Google Chrome extension so you can watch films in synchronisation with your mates while in self-isolation.

The coronavirus is pretty much mucking everything up with events being cancelled left, right and centre with everyone being encouraged to stay in self-isolation. While this can be a troubling task due to how we crave companionship and togetherness, you can at least make things a tad easier for yourself by using the Netflix Party Google Chrome extension to watch films with your mates in synchronisation while not being together in the same room.

Netflix won't be your only source of entertainment as come the end of March you will be able to subscribe to Disney Plus to binge watch the good seasons of The Simpsons. However, while Disney Plus takes its sweet time getting here in the UK, you can resort to using the Netflix Party Google Chrome extension to watch films and chat with buddies and loved ones while keeping your distance.

Granted, it won't be anywhere near as good as actually being in the same room as your mates or girlfriend of a few months, but it's an alternative to help avoid the boredom that comes with being shut in.

How to download Netflix Party Google Chrome extension

Simply proceed to the Netflix Party website and click Install at the top of the page to begin the process of downloading the Google Chrome extension.

Once you've selected Install Netflix Party, you'll be redirected to the Chrome Web Store where you'll be able to Add to Chrome or simply download Google Chrome if you don't already have the application.

And that's how you install the extension that will hopefully help you stave off boredom while being encouraged to not leave the confines of your house.

How to use Netflix Party Google Chrome extension

You will need to create a party to use the Netflix Party Google Chrome extension.

In order to do this, proceed to the Netflix website, log into your account, begin watching the movie or television series you wish to binge, and then select the red NP icon next to the address bar.

This should allow you to then Start a Party in which you'll be given a unique URL to send to mates you wish to invite.

If you're the one attempting to join the party, all you need to do is select the URL sent by the party creator. This will redirect you to Netflix's website where you'll then need to select the red NP icon next to the address bar to automatically join your friend's party.

Netflix Party is said to synchronise all video playback so you watch movies and television shows in synchronisation, and it also provides a group chat so you and your friends can chit-chat and respond to happenings.

Everyone who wishes to be invited to the Netflix Party will of course need a Netflix account of their own as well as the Google Chrome extension.