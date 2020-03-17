'Liverpool in the mud': Some fans very worried for Liverpool after UEFA update

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but it is not certain that they will be crowned champions.

The Telegraph’s latest update has sparked fears that Liverpool may not be crowned Premier League champions after all.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table, and looked set to cruise to their first ever title.

However, the coronavirus outbreak has left Premier League football suspended.

UEFA now reportedly set to order clubs to have their seasons finished by the end of June, which leaves fears that the campaign may be impossible to complete.

Premier League football could be suspended for months yet, meaning there simply may not be enough time to get the season done and mathematically crown Liverpool champions.

There may, of course, be a way for Liverpool to be given the title even without completing all their games.

But some fans are concerned for Liverpool’s chances of winning the title after the latest update.

Liverpool in the mud. — ɪɴꜱɪᴅᴇ ꜰᴏʀᴡᴀʀᴅ #️⃣ (@InsideForward10) March 17, 2020

Liverpool finito — ً (@ChelsFtbl) March 17, 2020

Liverpool are a goner — $ńéh (@ClassicEnganche) March 17, 2020

It won't it's not even projected to peak by then. Whatever anyone might wish - the season is over — Bad Ken (@kbmqs) March 17, 2020

I know it's not fair but if they just void it at least they can get in with planning the next campaign, all this uncertainty about football when there more important things to deal with, void it off and put a line under it — Andy (@AndyTHFC204) March 17, 2020