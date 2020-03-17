Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Liverpool in the mud': Some fans very worried for Liverpool after UEFA update

John Verrall
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks on after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but it is not certain that they will be crowned champions.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks on after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...

The Telegraph’s latest update has sparked fears that Liverpool may not be crowned Premier League champions after all.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table, and looked set to cruise to their first ever title.

However, the coronavirus outbreak has left Premier League football suspended.

 

UEFA now reportedly set to order clubs to have their seasons finished by the end of June, which leaves fears that the campaign may be impossible to complete.

Premier League football could be suspended for months yet, meaning there simply may not be enough time to get the season done and mathematically crown Liverpool champions.

There may, of course, be a way for Liverpool to be given the title even without completing all their games.

But some fans are concerned for Liverpool’s chances of winning the title after the latest update.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch