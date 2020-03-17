Quick links

Everton

Liverpool

Premier League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp names the Everton man he thinks is 'world-class'

John Verrall
Jurgen Klopp manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp were set to go head to head yesterday, before the Premier League was suspended.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks on after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti as ‘world class’ on joe.co.uk.

Ancelotti has made a big impact since arriving at Everton, even though the Toffees’ form has dipped more recently.

Klopp has still been impressed with Liverpool’s nearest rival’s appointment of Ancelotti though.

“World-class. He’s such an amazing guy,” the Liverpool boss said.

 

Everton were due to take on Liverpool yesterday, but with the Premier League suspended the match will now have to be re-arranged.

It is currently unclear when the action will start up again, but the Merseyside derby will remain one of the biggest games left for both teams.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and are expected to cruise to the title if play does resume this season.

Everton, meanwhile, have climbed into a safe mid-table spot thanks mainly to Ancelotti’s impact.

The Toffees made a slow start to the campaign, but now are in 12th position - eight points behind the top five. 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch