Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp names the Everton man he thinks is 'world-class'

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp were set to go head to head yesterday, before the Premier League was suspended.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti as ‘world class’ on joe.co.uk.

Ancelotti has made a big impact since arriving at Everton, even though the Toffees’ form has dipped more recently.

Klopp has still been impressed with Liverpool’s nearest rival’s appointment of Ancelotti though.

“World-class. He’s such an amazing guy,” the Liverpool boss said.

Everton were due to take on Liverpool yesterday, but with the Premier League suspended the match will now have to be re-arranged.

It is currently unclear when the action will start up again, but the Merseyside derby will remain one of the biggest games left for both teams.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and are expected to cruise to the title if play does resume this season.

Everton, meanwhile, have climbed into a safe mid-table spot thanks mainly to Ancelotti’s impact.

The Toffees made a slow start to the campaign, but now are in 12th position - eight points behind the top five.