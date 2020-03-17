Leeds chief shares what the club are willing to do if the season cannot finish

Leeds United are sitting top of the Championship table.

Angus Kinnear has stated that if the Championship season cannot be finished then Leeds would be willing to play behind closed doors.

Leeds are currently sitting top of the Championship table, and with the global health pandemic seemingly getting worse nothing can be played, at this moment in time.

There have been a lot of suggestions floating around about how the season should be concluded – with some implying that Leeds and West Brom could make up 22-team Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (16/03/20 at 3:15 pm), Kinnear made it clear that the season has to finish, but if that doesn't happen then the preference would be to play behind closed doors.

“If it's the choice between not finishing the league and playing behind closed doors then we would like to play behind closed doors,” Kinnear told Sky Sports.

“But ultimately we owe it to our fans and fans across the country. They want to see their teams complete the league and that would be the idea. But it needs to be in a situation where it is safe to do so.”

HITC View:

Even playing behind closed doors is a controversial one, but it is perhaps one, at this moment in time, which is a last chance saloon.

At this moment, the above wouldn't be able to happen because of recent Government restrictions, but later down the line, many are hoping the season can be completed.

If it is safe to resume sport once again then supporters, and clubs themselves, will be hoping that fans are allowed in else it would be a real dire end to this campaign.