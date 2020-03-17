Lacazette leaves three-word comment on Arsenal team-mate's Instagram

Torreira has posted on Instagram as he continues his recovery from injury.

Arsenal will not be in action in the foreseeable future, thanks to the postponement of football up and down the country and across Europe.

But Lucas Torreira was already looking at an enforced spell on the sidelines regardless, having picked up an injury in the 2-0 FA Cup win over Portsmouth recently.

He fractured his ankle during that trip to Fratton Park and the Daily Mail report he will be on the sidelines for around 10 weeks anyway.

Torreira has posted a smiling photo on Instagram, updating fans on his recovery as well as they way he is isolating himself during the global crisis.

There aren't many bright sides to the current hiatus in football but when the games resume, injured players such as Torreira will have had time to get themselves fit again.

They won't be rushed back given the fact that there aren't games going on and even when enough players are fit and well for the game to resume, there will likely need to be another interim period where players get sharpness back.

Torreira can focus on his recovery, and upon his return, his combative style can help progress Mikel Arteta's Arsenal revolution after a promising start.

The post also drew a three-word response from Gunners team-mate Alexandre Lacazette, who replied 'in English please' to the Uruguayan's post in Spanish, which translates to 'Working and messing with recovery. All together we will get ahead.'