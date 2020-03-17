Klopp responds when Everton fan asks him if he should support Liverpool instead

Quick links

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's side were due to play Everton yesterday in the Merseyside derby, before the Premier League season was suspended.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has suggested that any Everton fans thinking of making the switch to supporting the Reds should not be changing their allegiances.

In an interview with Joe.co.uk an Everton supporter was offered the chance to question Klopp.

During the chat, the Toffees supporter suggested his life may be easier if he decided to back Liverpool instead.

 

But Klopp insisted that switching allegiances shouldn’t even be considered.

“I’m not sure that’s possible. I don’t think it’s possible,” Klopp laughed. “It’s called in Germany ‘fashion fans’. Glory hunters! You have to stay and go through the bad times and the good times.”

Since Klopp arrived at Liverpool, their fans have had plenty to celebrate.

The Reds won the Champions League last term, and are on course to claim their first Premier League title this time around.

Everton, on the other hand, have generally disappointed, despite heavy investment in recent times.

The Toffees are currently in 12th place in the Premier League table, but they have improved since Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

