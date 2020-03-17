Quick links

Jean-Kevin Augustin sends message on Instagram

Jean-kevin Augustin of Leeds United arrives ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.
The Leeds United hitman has sent a message on social media.

It looks like Leeds United's Jean-Kevin Augustin is keeping himself fit despite the season being in limbo.

The French striker joined the Whites on a half-season loan from Leipzig in January but has only managed some 48 minutes of Championship football.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa eased Augustin into life in England but the former Monaco loanee has been injured in recent weeks.

But wearing United's training attire, Augustin uploaded a photo of himself on Instagram during some sort of gym session.

 

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in the English Football League and Premier League calendar being suspended until the first weekend in April at the earliest.

And the 22-year-old hitman has called on his 269,000 followers on social media to take care of themselves and one another during the pandemic.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Take good care and use the right practice to protect yourself and others from #Covid19

A post shared by Jean-Kévin Augustin (@augustin_29) on

It's possible that Augustin has already played his last game for Leeds, who for all we know may not have another 2019-20 match either.

His loan expires in June and there will undeniably be a number of complications over whether the Elland Road club are obliged to sign him outright.

Leeds United's Jean-Kevin Augustin during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

