Jean-Kevin Augustin sends message on Instagram

The Leeds United hitman has sent a message on social media.

It looks like Leeds United's Jean-Kevin Augustin is keeping himself fit despite the season being in limbo.

The French striker joined the Whites on a half-season loan from Leipzig in January but has only managed some 48 minutes of Championship football.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa eased Augustin into life in England but the former Monaco loanee has been injured in recent weeks.

But wearing United's training attire, Augustin uploaded a photo of himself on Instagram during some sort of gym session.

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in the English Football League and Premier League calendar being suspended until the first weekend in April at the earliest.

And the 22-year-old hitman has called on his 269,000 followers on social media to take care of themselves and one another during the pandemic.

It's possible that Augustin has already played his last game for Leeds, who for all we know may not have another 2019-20 match either.

His loan expires in June and there will undeniably be a number of complications over whether the Elland Road club are obliged to sign him outright.