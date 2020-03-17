Quick links

'It's been cancelled': John Aldridge accidentally sends Liverpool fans into meltdown

Shane Callaghan
Fans of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on October 5, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
The Liverpool legend has inadvertently scared fans of his former club.

John Aldridge has accidentally terrified quite a lot of Liverpool fans on Twitter.

According to The Independent, there is a chance that the authorities could 'write off the entire campaign' across Europe as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

If that were to happen, it could see Liverpool miss out on their first Premier League title, despite having a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

These are nervy times for fans of the Anfield club and everybody associated with the European champions.

 

Last night it was reported that the Grand National at Aintree had also been suspended, and the Liverpool legend inadvertently frightened Reds supporters on social media.

Aldridge tweeted: "It's been cancelled NOW!" after referencing the horse racing in a previous post.

But Liverpool fans got the wrong end of the stick and thought that Aldridge was talking about the Premier League season.

Here's how they responded:

The other two options, according to The Independent, are finishing the 2019-20 campaign whenever the fixtures resume - play has been suspended until April 4 as of right now - and ending the league in May, which would see Jurgen Klopp's side crowned champions.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

