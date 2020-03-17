'It's been cancelled': John Aldridge accidentally sends Liverpool fans into meltdown

The Liverpool legend has inadvertently scared fans of his former club.

John Aldridge has accidentally terrified quite a lot of Liverpool fans on Twitter.

According to The Independent, there is a chance that the authorities could 'write off the entire campaign' across Europe as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

If that were to happen, it could see Liverpool miss out on their first Premier League title, despite having a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

These are nervy times for fans of the Anfield club and everybody associated with the European champions.

Last night it was reported that the Grand National at Aintree had also been suspended, and the Liverpool legend inadvertently frightened Reds supporters on social media.

Aldridge tweeted: "It's been cancelled NOW!" after referencing the horse racing in a previous post.

But Liverpool fans got the wrong end of the stick and thought that Aldridge was talking about the Premier League season.

Here's how they responded:

It’s been CANCELLED now!! — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) March 16, 2020

Aldo you need to provide some context next time... Almost have me a heart attack!! — jas (@PROPER__SOUND) March 16, 2020

Don’t say that with no context! Nearly had a heart attack — Jacob (@JacoboTheBonobo) March 16, 2020

What has been cancelled? — Aj (@ajft96j) March 16, 2020

Literally had me more worried than the virus — 2019/2020 champs? (@JamesCirishred) March 16, 2020

There was no need for that — Patrick mc carthy (@troutmc) March 16, 2020

Worst tweet ever!! — Ørjan (@oao76) March 17, 2020

Please be explicit; you almost gave me a heart attack . Thinking it was the prem — Mary Torti (@mclaire4jesus) March 17, 2020

The other two options, according to The Independent, are finishing the 2019-20 campaign whenever the fixtures resume - play has been suspended until April 4 as of right now - and ending the league in May, which would see Jurgen Klopp's side crowned champions.