Is Latitude Festival 2020 cancelled? Everything we know so far

Many events are facing uncertainty, but is Latitude Festival 2020 cancelled?

Festival season has been thrown into question this year, with many events facing cancellation or postponement.

All eyes and ears are attentive right now, with updates coming in constantly from a variety of sources. In a recent statement, Boris Johnson expressed: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

The public is being encouraged to self-isolate as much as possible in order to prevent further spread, which of course, has called into question our social lives.

Many of the social venues the PM is referring to are taking precautions and closing their doors, with the likes of Cineworld and Odeon recently announcing temporary closures following government guidelines.

Musicians are postponing tours for the safety of audiences, but with festival season around the corner, those planning to attend Latitude Festival 2020 are curious as to organiser's plans going ahead...

A busy food and drink stalls area during Latitude Festival on the 21st July 2019 in Southwold in the United Kingdom.

Is Latitude Festival 2020 cancelled?

At the moment, Latitude Festival 2020 is, of course, being monitored. However, it hasn't been cancelled and is scheduled to go ahead on the confirmed date of Thursday, July 16th 2020, taking place across four days.

Other popular festivals such as Reading & Leeds and Download are also still set to go ahead, but with updates coming every day, it's likely that the events could still be postponed as to ensure the safety of customers.

The most recent update on the Latitude Festival Twitter page came on Saturday, March 14th with the announcements of such performers as Jo Brand and more to the line-up.

Although punters are still set to flock to the site at Henham Park in July, there is still concerns as to how this will be achieved, as the travel and safety of both artists and customers are sure to prove an issue.

A legend of the comedy world and beyond, we're delighted to welcome Jo Brand to the Latitude lineup.



Must-see artists at Latitude 2020

As of right now, it's due to go ahead.

So, it's still worth considering who you should want to see on the bill should it go off without a hitch. There are so many great acts already announced, with this year's headline performances coming courtesy of Haim, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers.

It's also worth noting that Snow Patrol will be playing a special Sunday lunchtime set after they were unable to play last year.

Of the music acts already confirmed, we'd wholeheartedly recommend going to check out the likes of Haim, Michael Kiwanuka, Phoebe Bridgers, Stella Donnelly, Charli XCX, Keane, Kate Tempest, Confidence Man, The Beths and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

One of the very best things about Latitude, however, is discovering new music. It's arguably one of the best UK festivals for finding your new favourite musicians!

