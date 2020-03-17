Is Butlin's still open? Minehead resort faces petition urging temporary closure

Many will have holidays booked, but is Butlin's still open?

Updates are coming thick and fast right now.

Boris Johnson has urged many to work from home if possible, encouraging the public to avoid crowded places such as bars, cinemas and so forth.

The majority are doing everything they can to prevent further escalation, but there are plenty of people who are being forced to question whether their holiday will go ahead. Of course, lots will have breaks planned and booked in the near future, but many places are closing their doors in efforts to ensure staff and customers can self-isolate.

Cinema chains such as Cineworld and Odeon have decided to close until further notice and we're likely to see many more businesses follow in their footsteps.

Hopeful holidayers are keeping a keen eye on travel updates, but let's take a moment to address whether Butlin's will remain open...

We are so excited to introduce you to the star of our brand new panto, Pearl! Swimming her way onto all our family breaks this year, you won't want to miss out on catching The Little Mermaid! Give us a like if you'll be catching the show this year ‍♀‍ #ReadyToButlins pic.twitter.com/2377TAb6Zo — Butlin's (@Butlins) March 14, 2020

Is Butlin's still open?

At the moment, Butlin's is still open.

Over on Twitter, they recent addressed growing concerns over such issues as safety, refunds. etc. In the post, they wrote: "Coronavirus update – March 16th: At Butlin's, the health and safety of our guests and team is our number one priority. We understand that you may be feeling unsettled given the rapidly changing situation around Coronavirus."

Thread Continued: "We are watching and following the latest Government advice and are working hard on what this means for your holiday and will be in touch as soon as possible with an update."

To those who currently have holidays booked, they added: "Our phone lines and social channels are extremely busy and we appreciate your patience while we work on this for you all. If your break is impacted, we will be in touch. Thank you again for your patience during this time... The Butlin’s Team."

We are watching and following the latest Government advice and are working hard on what this means for your holiday and will be in touch as soon as possible with an update. — Butlin's (@Butlins) March 16, 2020

Petition to temporarily close Butlin's Minehead surfaces

As reported by Somerset Live, there is currently a petition making the rounds which aims to temporarily close Butlin's Minehead resort.

This is due to public concern that it will facilitate further spread of the coronavirus.

The petition can be read here, with the description including: "Butlin's in Minehead holds about 5000 people when full to capacity. They hold arena events like the wrestling and darts and music weekends etc."

They write in fear that it will spread across the site and then directly affect the town centre, as Minehead is known as a retirement town. Moving on, they address: "what I am asking is the consideration from Butlin's and Bourne leisure... [to think about] customers and residents of Minehead..."

The site recently hosted the Darts UK Open Finals, with thousands of fans in attendance.

An update from Butlin's is likely to be posted in the coming days.

