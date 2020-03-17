How to get the 'ethnicity estimate' filter on Instagram - does the effect really work?

Genealogy has seen a spike over the past decade with the likes of Ancestry.com becoming more and more popular. Now Instagram has a filter to decode your genes.

The 'ethnicity estimate' filter is the latest to catch everyone's attention on Instagram. It aims to uncover where you are truly from, with three estimates at your heritage.

Here's how to get your hands on the ethnicity estimate Instagram filter. Plus, find out more about how the filter works!

What is the ethnicity estimate Instagram filter?

It is created by Russian Instagram AR filter creator Nikita. You can find him under the username @nikita24sib.

When the filter is applied, it sees three measuring bars floating above your head. It then jumps through countries and percentages until it lands on where the filter thinks you are from.

This is far from accurate or scientific though, so don't be fooled. In our first attempt, we got 90% Polish. In our next attempt, we got 50% Indian, 40% Canadian and 10% Brazilian!

How to get the ethnicity estimate filter?

What you need to do is head over to Nikita's Instagram page where he has all of his filters stored. Scroll down to find the filter.

When you've tapped on the filter, click the 'try it' button to find out your ethnicity estimate.

Save the filter to try it out again and again, or try it out on friends!

