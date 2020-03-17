'His biggest crime': TalkSport pundit reacts to suggestion Arsenal first-teamer is overrated

David Luiz moved from Stamford Bridge to Arsenal last summer.

Tony Cascarino has seemingly defended the thought that David Luiz is overrated but he believes the Arsenal man's 'biggest crime' is his bad decision-making

Last summer, Arsenal made the surprise choice to sign Luiz from their London rivals in a move which sparked a lot of mixed responses.

During his career, Luiz has won trophies, most notably the Premier League title at Stamford Bridge, but the Arsenal defender has always been a marmite-like figure.

Speaking to Weekend Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT (15/03/20 at 8:00 am), it was put to former striker, Cascarino, that Luiz is perhaps overrated.

"He has played for some big clubs and he has won things," Cascarino told talkSPORT. "I think the element of just choosing a bad decision every now and again is really costly.

"That has been his biggest crime in football really. He's no more than that. It's just bad decision-making."

Always trying to prove doubters wrong

Whatever you think of Luiz as a player, one thing is for sure. He entertains! As he proved under Antonio Conte at Chelsea, he is perhaps someone who is best suited to a back three than playing in a flat back four because he simply cannot be trusted.

From Luiz's perspective, he has the trophies in the cabinet, including that all-important Premier League medal, but trying to help change Arsenal's fortunes around will be his biggest challenge.

Mikel Arteta seemingly likes him as a player and it will be interesting to see what he does with him during the long-term because he could easily part ways with him if he feels he's not his cup of tea anymore.