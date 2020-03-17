Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'He's unbelievable': Klopp raves about Liverpool player who works so hard

John Verrall
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on March 3, 2020. (Photo by...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has hit eight goals in 29 Premier League matches this season.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks on after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...

Jurgen Klopp has told joe.co.uk that Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is absolutely ‘unbelievable’.

Firmino has actually not enjoyed the best goalscoring season of his career at Liverpool and he has particularly struggled to hit the back of the net at Anfield.

However, Klopp has continuously picked Firmino, who still plays a vital role in the Reds’ attack.

And Klopp said: “He’s a connector. It’s pretty rare you meet a person like Bobby who is so unselfish that he’s like ‘pass the ball’ and he’s really happy about it until he realises I haven’t scored for four or five weeks actually.

“But he’s unbelievable. He’s a work-horse, just a sensationally good guy.”

 

Firmino’s link-up play and work-rate has helped Liverpool establish a 25 points lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Brazilian’s place in Liverpool’s team could come under more threat next season though.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates scoring their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on January 23, 2020 in...

The Reds have been linked with a host of strikers, including Timo Werner, who could increase competition for places up-front.

Werner offers a different option to Firmino, in the sense that he is a more natural goalscorer, but it could be that Klopp continues to back the Brazilian as he is so crucial to Liverpool’s system.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch