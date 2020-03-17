'He's unbelievable': Klopp raves about Liverpool player who works so hard

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has hit eight goals in 29 Premier League matches this season.

Jurgen Klopp has told joe.co.uk that Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is absolutely ‘unbelievable’.

Firmino has actually not enjoyed the best goalscoring season of his career at Liverpool and he has particularly struggled to hit the back of the net at Anfield.

However, Klopp has continuously picked Firmino, who still plays a vital role in the Reds’ attack.

And Klopp said: “He’s a connector. It’s pretty rare you meet a person like Bobby who is so unselfish that he’s like ‘pass the ball’ and he’s really happy about it until he realises I haven’t scored for four or five weeks actually.

“But he’s unbelievable. He’s a work-horse, just a sensationally good guy.”

Firmino’s link-up play and work-rate has helped Liverpool establish a 25 points lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Brazilian’s place in Liverpool’s team could come under more threat next season though.

The Reds have been linked with a host of strikers, including Timo Werner, who could increase competition for places up-front.

Werner offers a different option to Firmino, in the sense that he is a more natural goalscorer, but it could be that Klopp continues to back the Brazilian as he is so crucial to Liverpool’s system.