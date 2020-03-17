'He's not a leader': Craig Brown says Celtic star is no Barry Ferguson

The Celtic star isn't cut from the same cloth as the legend from Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers, according to an ex-Scotland boss.

Craig Brown has lavished praise on Celtic star Callum McGregor, but insisted that he's 'not a leader' like Rangers legend Barry Ferguson.

Celtic and Rangers' Scottish contingent would have been gearing up for Scotland duty now if not for the suspension of the football calendar following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Steve Clarke's side were due to face Israel in a Euro 2020 playoff this month.

McGregor is one of his country's best players, but former Scotland boss Brown says that the Hoops' midfielder isn't cut from the same cloth as the Ibrox great, who captained his country and earned 45 caps.

He told The Scottish Sun: "No, I don’t think there are leaders [at international level]. Callum is a super player in midfield, but he’s not a leader. He’s not a Barry Ferguson, who was 20 or 21 when we beat England at Wembley."

McGregor hasn't needed to be a leader at club level, given Scott Brown's presence at Parkhead.

The 34-year-old midfielder has skippered Celtic to over a dozen trophies - including 10 since the 2016-17 campaign, culminating in three successive domestic trebles.

But McGregor and his Bhoys' team-mates may not lift any more titles for a while, despite a 13-point lead over Rangers at the summit of the Scottish Premiership.

There is no football in Britain for the foreseeable future as a result of the pandemic and it remains to be seen whether the season up North is voided.