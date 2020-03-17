'He's been brilliant': Celtic star praised amid claims Tottenham want to sign him

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Celtic ace Harald Brattbakk has told The Scottish Sun that he thinks Kristoffer Ajer has been 'brilliant' for the Bhoys amid links to Tottenham Hotspur.

Ajer was Ronny Deila's final signing as Celtic boss, luring him to Celtic Park from IK Start amid interest from a host of clubs around Europe.

Subscribe

Initially signed as a box-to-box midfield player, Ajer was turned into a centre back by Brendan Rodgers, and he's played there ever since.

The 21-year-old has become a fixture of the Celtic side, and has now racked up more than 120 appearances for the club in an impressive spell in Glasgow.

Now a regular with the Norwegian national team, Ajer looks to be on a road to stardom – and he's now being linked with a move away from Parkhead.

Sporten claim that Tottenham are looking to sign Ajer at the end of the season, with agent Tore Pedersen suggesting that he will be on the move.

Tottenham may well want to add the giant centre back to their ranks, and Ajer has now been praised by fellow Norwegian and ex-Celtic man Brattbakk.

Brattbakk has praised Ajer as 'brilliant', not just because of his consistent performances but also because of his intelligence, maturity and his dedication.

“Ajer’s been brilliant,” said Brattbakk. “But what impresses me most is that he was good at school as well. He left school with all As. That’s equally impressive and tells me that he is focused on everything he does. He is not the quickest, he is a big guy but not the strongest. But he just puts together all these qualities and becomes a brilliant central defender. He is consistent most of all, his lows are not too low.”

“They are in the low-high category and that makes a difference too because if you look at any good player they will never have too low a level — they never have a bad game. He is very mature. He is important for Celtic and also for Norway,” he added.