'He'll put 20 messages of Coys': Alli shares the 'surprising' member of Tottenham's group chat

Tottenham Hotspur have relied on Dele Alli and Lucas Moura for goals in recent weeks because of injuries to their squad.

Dele Alli has shared that Lucas Moura is the 'surprising' member of Tottenham's WhatsApp group chat, whilst Paulo Gazzaniga is the worst, as he told Otro.

The Tottenham midfielder stated that Moura would send 'weird videos' into the Tottenham chat and he would also put '20 messages of COYS' after they win a game.

Prior to the postponement of games, both Alli and Moura were becoming key figures for Spurs in the final third because of their lack of options.

Nonetheless, Alli has shared an insight into what the WhatsApp group chat, which only has first-team Spurs players, is like as he dished the dirt on a few of his teammates.

On who is the joker of the WhatsApp Group chat: "Sissoko is a good member of the group," Alli told Otro. "It's important to have good members. People who are active. In terms of the content, they put in.

"Paulo Gazzaniga, the goalkeeper, he's not good. He's the one that you don't want with all the videos. Lucas Moura is actually surprising, he puts in some weird videos. Even after a game when we win. He'll put 20 messages of 'COYS, COYS, COYS...'. He loves it and he's a great person as well, which makes it better.

"To be fair, I don't like our group chat. It's one of those stupid group chats where you ask a question and you can see who has read it. You see a lot of 'reads' but no replies. Then someone will pop up with a video or something and you are like 'what about the question I put two days ago?'"

Just before Mourinho was appointed Tottenham boss in November, Alli was beginning to find some form after a number of troubling months on the field of play.

At one stage, he couldn't stop scoring under Jose Mourinho, but Tottenham's recent injuries seemed to take the sting out of their game completely.

However, with the football season at a standstill, there could be the possibility that the next time Tottenham take to the field then the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son will be back in first-team action.