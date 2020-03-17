'He has everything': Ian Wright in awe of 22-goal hitman linked with Arsenal & Tottenham

Raul Jimenez is seemingly a wanted man with Tottenham and Arsenal keen on his services.

Ian Wright previously labelled reported Arsenal and Tottenham target, Raul Jimenez, as a player who has 'everything' and someone who would fetch around the '£60-70 million mark'.

ESPN have reported that Arsenal and Spurs are interested in signing the Wolves hitman and both North London duo have been tracking him.

Over the course of the season, Jimenez has played 44 matches in all competitions for his side, including Europa League games, and scored 22 goals and supplied 10 assists [transfermarkt].

In light of Tottenham and Arsenal's interest in the Premier League hitman, Wright, whilst speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, was lauding him back in January

"When he was on-loan here for that season everybody was saying 'yeh, he looks like somebody who is going to do well in this country if they sign him'," Wright told BBC Radio 5 Live. "But he has got everything. He has everything.

"You are looking at him and you are thinking we are now looking at a £60, 70 million striker in Jimenez - he's a good goalscorer. He's a very good goalscorer. He'll probably score more."

Jimenez is flying high with Wolves, not just in the Premier League, but in Europe also, so if the team potentially wanting him isn't in Europe then it would be difficult to try and acquire his services.

Added with that, Wolves would surely demand a big-fee for their player and it has to be questioned whether Arsenal or Tottenham have the funds to sign him.

He would no doubt transform both teams because of his qualities not just with the ball, but without the ball also.