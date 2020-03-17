Hamster becomes TikTok star after corona-virus social distancing video goes viral!

Where there is darkness, there is light. And in this dire situation, that light is coming from an adorable hamster.

If you haven't yet seen a PSA on social distancing, washing your hands, or not panic-buying, then where have you been these past few weeks?

Practicing staying safe and clean during the coronavirus pandemic is all the rage now, and a vast majority of our social media feeds are dominated by celebs washing their hands or "quarantine and chill" memes.

Now there is an adorable hamster on TikTok looking to both brighten up your day and keep you safe!

SOFTBOIS AND SINGLES: Move over Netflix, it's time to "quarantine and chill"

Hamster takes on coronavirus

The hamster in question in HamStarz on TikTok. HamStarz - or really, their owner Izzie Feehrer - have been posting videos since the start of the year and only have 59 so far.

The TikTok video of HamStarz dealing with the coronavirus sees the (what looks to be a Russian Dwarf hamster) little guy washing his hands for at least 20 seconds, coughing and sneezing into a tissue, wearing face masks only if ill and staying at home if possible.

Although the coronavirus video has been viewed over 4 million times, that is not HamStarz most popular video to date. HamStarz's most popular content is when the little hamster is dressed up as Remy the rat from Ratatouille.

The below video has been viewed over 28 million times!

What did John Oliver say about the TikTok hamster?

One of the reasons that this hamster shot to viral fame was not because of how adorable he is, but because John Oliver played the clip in his most recent episode (Sunday, March 15th).

In the segment on Donald Trump's approach to the pandemic, John had to bring up that HamStarz was doing a better job than the POTUS.

John said:

"It is truly sad that a hamster just genuinely offered more useful public health advice in one 12-second TikTok than the president has in multiple addresses to the nation."

HamStarz for 2020?

SEE ALSO: Covid-19 perfectly fits this Monsters, Inc. scene!