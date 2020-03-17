Fortnite update 12.20 patch notes: Helicopters are coming to Season 2!

Helicopters are coming to Fortnite Season 2 via Epic Games' 12.20 update, and some shared patch notes also detail a bunch of fixes.

Fortnite Season 2 of Chapter 2 commenced awhile back with an obvious emphasis on espionage along with the unexpected addition of Marvel's greatest R-rated superhero, Deadpool. However, with the downtime for Epic Games' newest update, 12.20, having already begun, fans can also expect the arrival of Helicopters as well as some fixes we know about through patch notes on Trello.

There were leaks prior to today's server downtime that helicopters in Fortnite Season 2 would be severely limited. This is because it was believed that they would only be able to carry one person but this no longer appears to be case.

So, after seeing helipads across the map with no helicopters in sight, players and their squads will finally be able to use the anticipated vehicle following the arrival of update 12.20.

When will helicopters be in Fortnite?

Helicopters will be in Fortnite thanks to the arrival of Epic Games' latest update, 12.20.

As of writing, Fortnite is currently in downtime with the game's status Twitter account promising to provide an update for when the downtime ends.

Once this downtime ends, helicopters will be in the Battle Royale title and players will be able to use them to transport themselves and squads of up to four teammates around the battlefield.

Fortnite Insider has uploaded a trailer of the 'Choppa' Helicopter starring Deadpool and you can check it out above.

Downtime for v12.20 has begun. We’ll provide an update when downtime ends. pic.twitter.com/1OXHweqmOM — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 17, 2020

Fortnite update 12.20 patch notes

Epic Games have shared some patch notes on the Fortnite Trello board for known issues that will be resolved via update 12.20.

These fixes are as follows:

General

Vault Banner is missing from Locker.

Battle Royale

End of match: unable to return to Lobby, go to Item Shop, or report player.

Player markers placed too far away.

Stuck inside Porta Potty.

Buildings and structures may appear low detail.

Unable to resume Auto-Sprint on PlayStation 4.

Unable to place trap if trap icon hasn't finished loading.

Creative

Rails on the Yacht Prefab are displaced when placing the Prefab.

Save the World

B.A.S.E isn't properly being impacted by perks.

Love lobbers poison cloud can sometimes cause semi-permanent damage.

Banner Gadgets disappear earlier than intended.

Retrieve the Data missions sometimes can't be started properly after the balloon has spawned.

In addition to these above fixes and resolutions, the 12.20 update will also introduce Spy Games which is said to be available by dropping into the Operation: Dropzone Limited Time mode (via Dexerto).