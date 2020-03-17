Fit-again Celtic ace reacts to 'very interesting' Rangers clash being cancelled

Rangers were supposed to take on Celtic at Ibrox last weekend.

COVID-19 has forced Scottish football to be cancelled for the foreseeable future, and despite plans to return soon, it surely won't happen due to the severity of the virus.

That means that Celtic's hopes of lifting another league title in the coming weeks are on hold, and they will have to wait to go for an Ibrox double too.

Celtic may have lost 2-1 at home to Rangers in December, but they beat the Gers 2-0 at Ibrox back in September, and would have loved to repeat the trick.

One player who featured in that game at Ibrox was defender Hatem Abd Elhamed, but he missed the December meeting due to injury.

The Israeli ace finally returned from four months on the sidelines to play in the 5-0 win over St Mirren earlier this month, meaning he was raring to go for the Old Firm derby.

That chance was taken away from Elhamed, and he has now admitted to The Scottish Sun that he is 'very disappointed' with the situation, as he really wanted to play against Rangers.

Elhamed thinks the game would have been 'very interesting' and 'challenging', believing that he was ready to make a big impact now he's back to 100% fitness.

“Personally, I am very disappointed with what is happening,” said Elhamed. “I have been without football for four months and returned to play after a very long period of recovery and rehabilitation. I really wanted to play in the Glasgow derby.”

“That would have been very interesting and challenging, especially when I’m 100 per cent fit. I hope it goes by as soon as possible, even though it doesn’t look that way,” he added.