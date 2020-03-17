Quick links

Ex-Whites boss has never seen 2015 Leeds signing play like this

Shane Callaghan
Stuart Dallas has started 37 Championship games for Leeds United this season.

Speaking to LUTV, Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has singled out Stuart Dallas for praise.

The Northern Ireland international is the archetypal utility player but Marcelo Bielsa has been using him as a left-back again in recent weeks.

Dallas, who joined Leeds under Uwe Rosler in 2015, has usurped Ezgjan Alioski and Barry Douglas from that role and before the pandemic-related hiatus it seemed like he was going to stay in the first team from now until the end of the season.

And Gray, who briefly managed his old side during the 2003-04 campaign, has admitted that he can't remember a time in Dallas's career at Elland Road where he has looked as important to the team as he is now.

 

He told LUTV: "I think Stuart Dallas is playing the best football he's played since he came to the club. I think Stuart is suited to that position. I know he started as a wide player. He played in midfield but to me his best position is left-back or right-back."

If there's anybody who epitomises the Bielsa effect, it's Dallas.

He was never a bad player for Leeds but, by the same token, he wasn't a massively-important member of the first XI, but he is now and it's testament to Bielsa's coaching at Thorp Arch.

The former Brentford winger deserves a crack at Premier League football as much as anybody in West Yorkshire and it'll be fascinating to see how he fares, if it happens.

Bielsa's side sit top of the Championship with a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

