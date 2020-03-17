Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Ex-Tottenham man suggests he could have emulated Sancho or Rashford

Sam Preston
Shayon Harrison of Spurs holds off Lamine Kaba Sherif of Leicester City during the Premier League 2 match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Holmes Park on January 3, 2018 in...
Shayon Harrison has spoken about missing a debut chance for Tottenham in 2016.

Shayon Harrison of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2 match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on September 23, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Striker Shayon Harrison left Tottenham last summer to join Dutch second tier side Almere City having failed to break into Mauricio Pochettino's first-team plans on a regular basis.

Speaking to Planet Football, Harrison revisited his debut against Liverpool in 2016 and bemoaned missing a late chance which he feels could have sparked his career into life.

 

Harrison said: "As the ball rolled into the goalkeeper’s hands, it hit me just how much of an opportunity that chance had been. I don’t regret it, but it is something I will not forget for a long, long time.

“I do believe, had I scored, I would have had more chances in the first team at Tottenham because you look at the players who made an impact on their debut, such as Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. The sky is now the limit for those boys. But I try not to dwell on it too much as I am now taking a different pathway.”

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Curtis Jones of Liverpool and Shayon Harrison of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur PL2 game at Anfield on August 17,...

Rashford did get his opportunity in the Europa League because of a freak injury crisis and established himself this season as United's main man.

Whether Harrison, now 22, could ever have done that at Spurs because of Harry Kane's primacy as the top man is up for debate.

But scoring that chance at Anfield would have got a lot more eyes on him and may have convinced Pochettino that he deserved more chances in the Premier League.

Spurs still need a backup striker to Kane and perhaps if Harrison was at Tottenham this season, he'd have been handed chances in the current injury crisis.

(L-R) Shayon Harrison of Almere City FC, Roger Riera of NAC Breda during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between NAC Breda v Almere City at the Rat Verlegh Stadium on February 21,...

