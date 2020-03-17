Ex-Spurs striker makes comment about the atmosphere at Anfield when he played there

Tottenham Hotspur forward Shayon Harrison played for the Lilywhites against Liverpool back in 2016.

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker Shayon Harrison has told Planet Football that Anfield had the best atmosphere he has ever played in.

Tottenham took on Liverpool in the League Cup in 2016, and Harrison was afford a rare chance to play for the Lilywhites’ first-team on that occasion.

Spurs were actually beaten 2-1 on that occasion, with Daniel Sturridge scoring both goals.

And Harrison admits that the Anfield crowd remains the most vocal he has ever played in front of.

“I got myself fit in the build-up to Liverpool, but it was only when we got to Anfield that I was told I would be a substitute,” Harrison said.

“When I was getting ready to come off the bench, the gaffer told me to enjoy the moment. I knew that I just had to play my game because that had got me into the position I was in.

“I was more excited than nervous and Anfield was full to the brim. I had never experienced a crowd like it, they were so loud and passionate.”

Harrison actually only left Tottenham last year, when he went on to join Almere City.

Zwarte Schapen play in the second tier of Dutch football, and Harrison has netted seven goals in 17 games since joining them.

The striker is unlikely to experience playing in any stadiums like Anfield again any time soon.

But if he keeps scoring with such regularity, then he is sure to forge a good career for himself in Holland.