Ex-Leeds winger praises 'tremendous' star who Bielsa's playing out of position

The Leeds United centre-back has been given an unfamiliar midfield role as of late.

Eddie Gray has claimed that although Ben White is doing a 'solid job' in Leeds United's midfield, his future remains at centre-back.

The Whites have been missing their inspirational midfielder Kalvin Phillips in recent weeks due to injury.

With Adam Forshaw also sidelined, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has been using central defender White in that defensive midfield role.

The Brighton & Hove Albion loanee has played there quite a bit in recent months, with Phillips serving a three-match ban earlier in 2020.

And although the legendary Leeds winger is pleased with White, he doesn't expect to see him in that role long term.

He told LUTV: "Ben White has moved into midfield where he's done a solid job. I don't think he's a midfield player. He'll be a central defender, but as a midfielder I think the second half against Huddersfield he was tremendous."

White hasn't done a bad job at all but, really, Gray is right in saying that he won't have a long-term future in that role at Leeds or Brighton or any other side.

He's a far better centre-back than he is a midfield anchor and fans of the Elland Road haven't always liked the look of him there.

But Gaetano Berardi slotting in beside Liam Cooper in central defence has helped White in a big way, knowing that there's two hugely-experienced figures behind him.