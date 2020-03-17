Get to know Ellie White: The Windsors' Beatrice has fans in hysterics!

Ellie White delivers a performance worth cherishing as Beatrice in The Windsors.

We all love a gripping drama, but sometimes you just want to lose yourself in laughs for a while.

Fortunately, we've had no shortage of great comedy so far this year, with new seasons from the likes of Home and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Comedy is incredibly broad, but a favourite sub-genre for many is parody. Again, there are so shortage of great efforts, but George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore's The Windsors stands out as one of the best in recent memory.

The British sitcom hilariously serves up a playful satire of the royal family, inviting audiences to chuckle at the antics of the House of Windsor.

It first aired back in 2016 and immediately had viewers sold, boasting a cast featuring the likes of Harry Enfield, Morgana Robinson, Haydn Gwynne, Richard Goulding, Hugh Skinner, Louise Ford and more.

The writer duo had previously penned Star Stories, which gave everybody a sense of what to expect, but for some, the show served as an introduction to the talents of Ellie White...

Ellie White: The Windsors

Ellie White plays the character of Beatrice and has reprised the role across three seasons.

The 30-year-old English actress is a highlight of the series, boasting perfect chemistry with co-star Celeste Dring, who plays her sister Eugenie.

As for Ellie's character, Princess Beatrice of York is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Her and Eugenie's back and forths make for comedy gold in The Windsors, but where have we seen the star before?

Ellie White of The Windsors: Previous roles

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in a 2009 TV mini-series called Children of Herne (she's credited as Girl).

Fast forward to 2013 and she appeared on Jamie Demetriou: Channel 4 Comedy Blaps, going on to land numerous TV roles in the likes of Live at the Electric (Techie), House of Fools (Rachel), BBC Comedy Feuds (Alice/various), Year Friends (Ellie), Inside No. 9 (Anya), Murder in Successville (Cara Delevigne/Bjork) and Pls Like (Polly Sprong).

However, she's also known for playing numerous parts in Class Dismissed and the character of Katia in the brilliant sitcom Stath Lets Flats with Jamie Demetriou.

Also, if we have any Alan Patridge fans (of course we do) then you may remember seeing her as Dee Gilhooly on an episode of This Time with Alan Patridge.

Taking nothing away from the rest of the cast but Beatrice gives me absolute LIFE. I want her to have her own spin off #TheWindsors pic.twitter.com/EYW5L9v5zt — London Calling (@LDNiscalling) March 10, 2020

Fans praise Beatrice on Twitter

A number of fans have flocked to Twitter in wake of the third season to once again praise the work of Ellie White and Celeste Dring for their work as the two sisters.

Check out a selection of tweets:

The Windsors... Beatrice n Eugenie are the best! — Kate Gordon (@Kagey_infohub) March 10, 2020

First time I've ever watched The Windsors. it's brilliant. Particular shout out to Beatrice and Eugenie — Whatsoever (@hey_whatsoever) March 10, 2020

Beatrice and Eugenie need their own spin off — Suzanne Montgomery (@Suzanne09182550) March 10, 2020

The Windsors has to be one of the funniest things on telly. Beatrice and Eugenie are hilarious, the way they talk creases me! #TheWindsors — michelle walker (@zombiechick67) March 10, 2020

Everyone is great on The Windsors, but Ellie White & Celeste Dring as Beatrice and Eugenie are just perfect. pic.twitter.com/KcQ2Ehk2xM — By the Power of Grayskull (@BradleyBreaks) March 12, 2020

