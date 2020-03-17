Quick links

Report: Watford keen to sign £17m midfielder; battling with Italian giants

Danny Owen
Watford's English head coach Nigel Pearson reacts during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England,...
Premier League strugglers Watford are reportedly battling Lazio for the signature of Besiktas ace Dorukhan Tokoz - is he heading to Vicarage Road?

Dorukhan Tokoz (26) of Besiktas celebrates with his teammates Adem Ljajic (22) and Gary Medel (R) after scoring during a Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Besiktas and Buyuksehir...

Besiktas are expected to sell highly-rated midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz this summer, with Watford battling Serie A giants Lazio for the Turk’s signature according to Fotospor.

The Hornets might be in the midst of a relegation battle but, if you are willing to overlook a difficult few months at Vicarage Road, Watford still deserve plenty of credit for their ability to spot a diamond in the transfer market.

 

After all, it is fair to say Abdoulaye Doucoure, Richarlison and Adam Masina were hardly household names on English shores before they arrived in Hertfordshire.

And reports from Turkey suggest that Watford have another exciting young prospect in their sights.

Tokoz is a modern, all-action midfielder who can pass, tackle, shoot and run while offering a mix of creativity and dynamism in the centre of the park.

Dorukhan Tokoz of Besiktas JK during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match between Trabzonspor AS and Besiktas AS at the Senol Gunes stadium on September 29, 2019 in Trabzon, Turkey

Fanatik reported last year that Besiktas wanted around £17 million for Tokoz, a five-time international, but it remains to be seen how a spell on the sidelines with injury has affected his price-tag.

Such a fee would make Tokoz the third-biggest signing in Watford’s history, behind Ismaila Sarr and Andre Gray.

Miha Zajc (C) of Fenerbahce in action against Dorukhan Tokoz (L) and Atiba Hutchinson (R) of Besiktas during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas at Vodafone...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

