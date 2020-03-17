Report: Watford keen to sign £17m midfielder; battling with Italian giants

Premier League strugglers Watford are reportedly battling Lazio for the signature of Besiktas ace Dorukhan Tokoz - is he heading to Vicarage Road?

Besiktas are expected to sell highly-rated midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz this summer, with Watford battling Serie A giants Lazio for the Turk’s signature according to Fotospor.

The Hornets might be in the midst of a relegation battle but, if you are willing to overlook a difficult few months at Vicarage Road, Watford still deserve plenty of credit for their ability to spot a diamond in the transfer market.

After all, it is fair to say Abdoulaye Doucoure, Richarlison and Adam Masina were hardly household names on English shores before they arrived in Hertfordshire.

And reports from Turkey suggest that Watford have another exciting young prospect in their sights.

Tokoz is a modern, all-action midfielder who can pass, tackle, shoot and run while offering a mix of creativity and dynamism in the centre of the park.

Fanatik reported last year that Besiktas wanted around £17 million for Tokoz, a five-time international, but it remains to be seen how a spell on the sidelines with injury has affected his price-tag.

Such a fee would make Tokoz the third-biggest signing in Watford’s history, behind Ismaila Sarr and Andre Gray.