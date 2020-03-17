Quick links

Report: Nottingham Forest want struggling striker after his fee drops from £17m

Sabri Lamouchi's Premier League hopefuls Forest could reportedly look to bring Galatasaray's Club Brugge loanee Mbaye Diagne to the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest have emerged as a potential destination for the prolific Mbaye Diagne, according to Fotospor, with Galatasaray looking to sell the Senegal international for a fee of around £7 million.

A late-blooming number nine has seen his usually stunning form in front of goal dry up in recent months.

Diagne had scored 32 times in 34 Super Lig games for Kasimpasa to allegedly catch the eye of countless clubs on English shores before managing ten in 12 after a big-money move to Galatasaray.

 

But it is fair to say the Senegal international has not quite been performing at the same relentless rate in recent months.

A loan spell at Club Brugge in Belgium just hasn’t gone to plan and, back in November, he was dropped and fined for missing a crucial penalty in a Champions League group-stage defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Fotospor report that Gala are now desperate to sell; fortunately, Nottingham Forest could make that a possibility.

With Nuno da Costa enduring an injury-hit start to life at the City Ground, Sabri Lamouchi remains worryingly over-reliant on Lewis Grabban for goals and Diagne, if he can rediscover his golden touch that is, could potentially be a transformative addition to a rather pragmatic Forest side.

Fotospor reports that Galatasaray want around £7 million, meaning Diagne’s price-tag has dropped by about £10 million in the last 12 months (Star).

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

