Report: Newcastle have changed their mind over £10m summer deal

Newcastle United look set to walk away from their chance to sign Jetro Willems on a permanent basis for £10 million, according to Bild, as the Eintracht Frankfurt defender faces up to nine months on the sidelines.

You would need a heart of stone not to feel a pang of sympathy for this Dutch international left-back.

Willems was loving life on loan at St James’ Park, playing some of the best football of his career in the black and white stripes while finding the net with stunning efforts against both Liverpool and Manchester City.

Two months ago, it felt like a matter of time before the Magpies took up their option to sign the former PSV starlet on a permanent basis with a £10 million option-to-buy clause in his contract.

That was, however, until Willems suffered a cruel cruciate ligament injury in January’s dramatic 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

An emotional full-back pledged that he would play for Newcastle again on Twitter, but it seems that decision has now been taken out of his hands.

With Willems only a few weeks into his potential nine-month recovery, Bild reports that Steve Bruce’s side are now very unlikely to bring the 25-year-old back for a second spell on Tyneside.

Danny Rose arrived on loan from Tottenham as Willems’ replacement in January, and recent reports have linked the Magpies with a summer swoop for Middlesbrough youngster Hayden Coulson and Paderborn flyer Jamilu Collins.

It seems that Newcastle are preparing for life without Willems for the long-term.